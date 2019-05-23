Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jolley Memorial Chapel 1213 Jersey Road Salisbury , MD 21801 (410)-749-6461 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Zion United Methodist Church Service 7:00 PM Viewing 10:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Zion United Methodist Church Mardela Springs , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary



SALISBURY - Willie James Dewdney died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Salisbury Genesis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Salisbury. Born in Winter Haven, Fla., he was the son of the late James E. and Louise Sumpter Dewdney.After his 1953 graduation from Jewett High School in Winter Haven, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict . He relocated to the Salisbury area in the early 1960s and worked for Eastern Shore Food as a truck driver, Swift Poultry and former Koppers Lumber. He retired from Allen Foods as a truck driver and was then employed with Jolley Memorial Chapel for more than 20 years.He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs, where he was a former trustee and custodian of the cemetery and church grounds. He was also a member of Unity No. 73, F&AM, P.H.A., King David Consistory No. 284 and the American Legion, Sharptown/Columbia Post No. 269.His survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Dewdney of Mardela Springs; six children, Vivian Dewdney, Geneva Gattis, Cynthia Jones, Edward, Deborah and Monique Dewdney; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Gerald Dewdney, Clara Timmons, Terry Dewdney; and several nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Betty Young and Dorothy Dewdney, preceded him in death.A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Zion United Methodist Church in Mardela Springs. Friends may call Friday, May 24, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Published in NewsZapMD on May 23, 2019

