SALISBURY - Wilmer Roosevelt Harmon died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Fla. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Margie Hutt and Arthur Harmon.
He faithfully served in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Chief Officer in November 1968. He graduated the former Salisbury Colored High School in Salisbury and was employed as a Finance Administrator for the Maryland Social Services until 1991. He later became employed as Driver for Shore Transit until 2012. He was a member of Maryland State Classified Employee Association.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Odessa Harmon; a daughter, Kim Maddox of Eden; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Delmar, where friends may have visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.
