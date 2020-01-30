Wilsie Gale-Elzey (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
  • "My sincere condolonces form your family of New..."
  • "You have my prayer and sympathy during your time of sorrow."
    - Harry Handy
  • "I will miss you"
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD
21801
(410)-742-1297
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
521 Mack Ave.
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church
521 Mack Ave.
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Wilsie Mae Gale-Elzey died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Rockawalkin, she was a daughter of the late Wilson and Lillian Jackson-Gale.
She attended school in Rockawalkin. She worked at the Trailways Bus Station as a cook, and worked at Swift Co. and Shockley's Market.
She is survived by her son, John L. Elzey; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; sisters, Rachel Reeves-Gale and Peggy Taylor, all of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her husband, John; a daughter, Alice; brothers; James Gale Jr. and Olden Jackson; and a sister, Lillie Mae Gale.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.