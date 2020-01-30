SALISBURY - Wilsie Mae Gale-Elzey died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Rockawalkin, she was a daughter of the late Wilson and Lillian Jackson-Gale.

She attended school in Rockawalkin. She worked at the Trailways Bus Station as a cook, and worked at Swift Co. and Shockley's Market.

She is survived by her son, John L. Elzey; four grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many great-great grandchildren; sisters, Rachel Reeves-Gale and Peggy Taylor, all of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her husband, John; a daughter, Alice; brothers; James Gale Jr. and Olden Jackson; and a sister, Lillie Mae Gale.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. James A.M.E. Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey in Salisbury.



