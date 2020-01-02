SALISBURY - Winnie Grace Parks Horn died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Hallwood, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Agatha Parks.

She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Salisbury for more than 50 years. In her early years, she worked as a nurse in the New York State Mental Hygiene Department. She went on to be a co-owner of O.L. Thompson Jewelry Store in Pocomoke City.

She is survived by a half-brother, Arthur Parks; six stepchildren, Harold Horn, Glenn Horn, Joyce Merritt, Phyllis Phillips, Tammie Horn and Carol Ann Thomas; several step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. "Bill" Horn; and a brother, Linwood W. Parks.

A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



