Wm. Jourdan

Kilgour, 83

SALISBURY - Wm. Jourdan Kilgour died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake. Born in Baltimore, he lived in Catonsville, Md., Reisterstown, Md., and Mount Airy, Md., before retiring to the Eastern Shore and living at Harbor Pointe in Salisbury.

He graduated from Milford Mill High School in 1955. A lifelong telephone man, he started his career with C&P after high school, and retired after 40 years from Lucent Technologies.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice; two sons, Jeffrey Scott and John David; two grandchildren; a sister, Ann DeBolt, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Hilda; and sister, June Marie Grobaker.

A viewing and vigil will be held today, Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mount Airy, Md.







