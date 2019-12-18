Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Wylie F. Gray, Sr. passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born in Elliott Island on March 3, 1936 and was a son of the late Rannie G. and Mildred Gray.

He graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1954. Mr. Gray served in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 16, 1958, he married the former Sue Cannon. He worked at Airpax and later at Dorchester County Parks and Recreation. Mr. Gray enjoyed local youth sports, where he was very involved in coaching and with different organizations. He was a member of Cambridge Little League and Dorchester Youth Football. Mr. Gray most recently was induct into The William Donald Schaefer Comptroller Helping People Award, The Local Heroes Receipt Award, Cambridge South Dorchester Athletics Hall of Fame and Mallard Bay Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Gray, of Cambridge; four sons Wylie Gray, Jr. and wife, Donna Lee, of Cambridge, Thomas Gray and wife, Robin, of Cambridge, Ricky Gray and wife, Mary Katherine, of Hurlock, Brian Keith Gray of Cambridge; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; a sister, Martha Ellen Brooks; 3 brothers, Larry Gray, Douglas Gray and George Gray. Besides his parents, Mr. Gray was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Hughes, a grandson, AJ Hughes; and several brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 to 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dorchester AYF, 15 Buena Vista Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613.





