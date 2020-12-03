Yeacha L. Mitchell, 89

SALISBURY - Yeacha Lee Mitchell died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Blacksburg, S.C., his parents were the late Theodore Mitchell and Geneva Moore Mitchell.

He was employed as a truck driver who spent his career traveling the East Coast. He moved to Salisbury in 1951, where he drove for numerous companies, including Frank S. Parker Block Co. and Salisbury Brick Co. He was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

He is survived by a daughter, Rita Kaye Ratchford of Shelby, N.C.; a son: Lamont Mitchell of Salisbury; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Martha Irene Chandler Mitchell; a son, Bruce A. Chandler; two grandsons; five sisters, Dorrie Beattie, Morrie Cooper, Kaweze Walker, Princess Wilson and Olliminser Mitchell; and three brothers, Nathaniel, Albert and Thomas Mitchell.

A funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.







