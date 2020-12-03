1/
Yeacha Lee Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yeacha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yeacha L. Mitchell, 89
SALISBURY - Yeacha Lee Mitchell died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home in Salisbury. Born in Blacksburg, S.C., his parents were the late Theodore Mitchell and Geneva Moore Mitchell.
He was employed as a truck driver who spent his career traveling the East Coast. He moved to Salisbury in 1951, where he drove for numerous companies, including Frank S. Parker Block Co. and Salisbury Brick Co. He was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
He is survived by a daughter, Rita Kaye Ratchford of Shelby, N.C.; a son: Lamont Mitchell of Salisbury; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Martha Irene Chandler Mitchell; a son, Bruce A. Chandler; two grandsons; five sisters, Dorrie Beattie, Morrie Cooper, Kaweze Walker, Princess Wilson and Olliminser Mitchell; and three brothers, Nathaniel, Albert and Thomas Mitchell.
A funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jolley Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 24, 2020
Lee or Mr.Lee we remember him as a devoted husband to Irene, we would see Lee going by our house for every meal time at the nursing home to feed his wife, very faithful and loyal. we will miss you Lee, mowing your lawn, driving by. Now take your rest. Rick and Sherleena Morris God bless you family
Pastor &Mrs. Richard E. Morris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved