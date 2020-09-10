1/
Yvonne C. Swift
Yvonne C. Swift, 72
EDEN - Yvonne C. Swift died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Evelyn Wheatley Price.
She worked at the Penco Corp. warehouse in Seaford and later retired from Super G as a cashier in Salisbury.
She is survived by her brothers, Greg Price of Chance and Charles Wesley Price of Rock Hall; sisters, Lana Price Jones of Deal Island, Teresa Price Shupp of Salisbury and Vanessa Price Lawrence of Princess Anne; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong companion, Ronald Cox of Eden.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 10, 2020.
