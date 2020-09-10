1/
Yvonne C. Swift
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne C. Swift, 72
EDEN - Yvonne C. Swift died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Evelyn Wheatley Price.
She worked at the Penco Corp. warehouse in Seaford and later retired from Super G as a cashier in Salisbury.
She is survived by her brothers, Greg Price of Chance and Charles Wesley Price of Rock Hall; sisters, Lana Price Jones of Deal Island, Teresa Price Shupp of Salisbury and Vanessa Price Lawrence of Princess Anne; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong companion, Ronald Cox of Eden.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 3, 2020
So sorry to learn of Yvonne’s passing. She was always a good friend as we were growing up and was kind to everyone. She inherited her sweet ways from her mother who was such a wonderful lady. My condolences to Greg, Chucky, Lana, Vanessa and Teresa.
Georgia (Walters) Williams
Friend
September 3, 2020
I worked with Ms. Yvonne at Super G. She was a delightful lady to work with. We occasionally saw each other around town afterwards. She always had a smile and a kind word and sometimes a sassy one! :-)
Steve H
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved