Cyrus, A. Elaine (Pothin)
A. Elaine (Pothin) Cyrus formerly of Madison and Guilford passed away peacefully at Apple Rehab-Fowler Nursing Center on Sat., Nov. 23, after a long illness. She was born May 26, 1936 in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Angela (Vallone) Lee. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Roger W. Cyrus, MD, her sister Virginia Noddin and brother-in-law Robert Noddin. She is survived by her children Timothy Pothin (Katherine), Margaret Pothin (Peter), John L. Pothin Lt. Col. Ret. (Laura), Geoffrey Pothin (Christina), five grandchildren Maj. Shaun Pothin, Amanda Pothin, Ryan F. Pothin, Scott Powell, Schuyler Wuerth, and her nieces and her nephew. Elaine graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Providence in 1957. She was a registered nurse and worked in nursing for 40 years. Later, after raising her children she returned to college, completing a Bachelor of Arts, at Quinnipiac University in 1984 (Summa Cum Laude). Elaine was interested in antiques and period furniture. After she retired she ran a small antiques business. She enjoyed cooking elaborate meals, cultivating beautiful gardens, and knitting. She traveled with Roger to France, Arizona and New Mexico. They enjoyed their weekends in Vermont. She most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Elaine's family would like to thank the nursing staff and all her caregivers at Fowler Nursing Center-Guilford for their commitment to care, compassion and dignity in her in last years.
Funeral Mass will take place St. George Church in Guilford at 10 a.m. on Mon. Dec. 2, followed by interment at Nut Plains Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 27, 2019