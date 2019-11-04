|
Hasan, Imam Dr. Abdul-Majid Karim
Imam Dr. Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan, age 83, died peacefully at home in Hamden, CT on November 4, 2019. Born on April 11, 1936 in Kingstree, SC to the late Newton and Larl Nesmith (Amida Hasan) McCullough. He was 1 of 13 born to the union. At the age of 3, his family moved to Hartford, CT. Dr. Hasan received his early education in the Hartford, CT public school system. He received his high school (GED) equivalency in the United States Air Force from the University of Maryland. He served in the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Airman 1st Class and was honorably discharged. He earned his B.S. in 1980 and M.S. in 1982 in Human Services from New Hampshire College in Manchester, New Hampshire. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Massachusetts pursuing a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.), completing all of the course work; however, he had to return to New Haven, CT to care for a growing and demanding Islamic community.
Dr. Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan was Resident Imam of the Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan Islamic Center and Director of Education for the Clara Muhammad School in Hamden, CT. He held these positions since 1971. Dr. Hasan was also Consultant of Islamic Affairs to the Department of Corrections, State of Connecticut, and was with the Department of Corrections since 1978.
On November 7, 2009, the governing body (Shurah) and the membership of the Muhammad Islamic Center, through an official proclamation, changed its name to the Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan Islamic Center to honor Dr. Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan for 48 years of leadership and services to the Islamic community.
Dr. Hasan was a man of peace. He was a quiet observer. He was an avid reader and a continuous learner. His library was full of books on a variety of topics. He constantly took notes on 3x5 index cards in his neat handwriting. Education was so very important to him and he instilled the love and the need to continue learning into his children. Dr. Hasan was also a long time saxophone player. He strived for excellence, not perfection, in everything that he did. Pat Riley said, "Excellence is the gradual result of always striving to do better" and Dr. Hasan did just that. The world is a better place because of him!
Dr. Hasan is the author of the book Reflections on the Islamic Teachings of Imam W. Deen Mohammed.
"Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again."
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Zakiyyah Hasan, his 7 children from previous unions, Deborah Myers of Decatur, GA, Michael McCullough Hasan of Wethersfield, CT, Arleeyah Hasan Washington (DeWayne) of Port Tobacco, MD, Dawn Hasan McElroy (Brad) of Kennesaw, GA, Regina Hasan Arnao (Rudolfo Jr.) of Smyrna, GA, Joy Hasan Jones (Ronald Jr.) of Smyrna, GA, and Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan II (Alicia) of Alpharetta, GA; step children Ibrahim Shareef, Nadeen S. Rashid (Caleb), Tanya Howell (Mike), Saladin Hasan Sr. (Kim), Hajid Shareef (Cassandra), Abdur Raheem Shareef, Gregory Carney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his brothers Abdul-Karim Hasan and Hezekiah David McCullough; his sisters Toynell Nesmith, Edith Marie Bowen, Thelma McCullough and Ernestine "Tina" Kennedy; former wife and mother of 5 of his children Joann Hasan Alexander; host of cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Larl Nesmith (Amida Hasan) McCullough; his brothers Nickolas McCullough and Leroy McCullough; his sisters Ruby Lee Russell, China McCullough, Marjorie Geraldine Davis, and Florie Mae McCullough; former wife and mother to Michael, Bernice Williams McCullough.
In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, memorial donations can be made in Dr. Hasan's Memory to Abdul-Majid Karim Islamic Center, c/o Clara Muhammad School, P.O. Box 8933, New Haven, CT 06532.
Janaazah Service for Imam Dr. Abdul-Majid Karim Hasan will begin at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT. Condolences may be expressed at www.colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019