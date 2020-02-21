|
Grillo, Abele E.
Abele E. Grillo, age 83, of West Haven passed away on February 20, 2020. For 55 years, he was the loving husband of Frances Minore Grillo. Abele was born in Southington, son of the late Emilio and Rose LaPorte Grillo. He is also survived by his children, Abele (JoAnn Hackley) Grillo of West Haven, Anthony (Jennifer) Grillo of West Haven and Rosemary (John) Abrahamson of RI, his grandchildren, Abele (Melissa) Grillo, Amanda Grillo, Briana Grillo, Andrea Grillo, Sarah Grillo, and Anthony Jr. Grillo, Jared and Ana Abrahamson and his great-granddaughter Ava. He was predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Rocco Grillo and his daughter-in-law Michele Grillo. Abe graduated from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1954. He served in the US Army and he was a member of the American Legion Post 1771. Abe was a real estate broker for 55 years, worked as a Postal Clerk at the New Haven Post Office and then worked for the State of CT Dept. of Transportation for over 41 years, and was proud member of The Rights of Way Association. He was also a member of the St. John Vianney Men's Club.
The hours for visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Vianney Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020