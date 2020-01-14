|
Burns, Ada Mary
OXFORD - Ada Mary (Bartocetti) Burns, age 96, of Oxford, beloved wife of the late Theodore Burns, entered peaceful rest on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Shady Knoll Healthcare Center, Seymour. Born in New Haven on August 28, 1923, she was a daughter of the late John and Albina (Biagetti) Bartocetti. Ada was employed at New Haven Terminal for many years. She filled her retirement years pursuing her favorite hobbies of traveling, knitting and reading and spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. Survivors include her loving son, William Burns and his wife Cynthia of Oxford; two cherished grandchildren, Michael and Kerry Burns of Oxford, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Enrico Bartocetti, Laudia Perrone and Mary Tope. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in (St. Nicholas Parish) St. Augustine Church, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour, CT 06483. Relatives and friends may greet the family Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven, CT. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020