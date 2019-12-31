|
Waltermire, Ada
Ada Gail Waltermire, 93, formerly of West Haven CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Milford Regional Medical Center, MA. She was the widow to Alfred J. Waltermire, Sr. Ada is survived by her daughter, Linda (Paul) Sabel, sons Alfred Waltermire, Jr., Martin (Gloria) Waltermire, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation on will be held on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 3, 2020