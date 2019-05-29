New Haven Register Obituaries
Adam Craig Newton


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adam Craig Newton Obituary
Newton, Adam Craig
Adam Craig Newton, 35 of Stony Creek died suddenly in East Hartford on May 26, 2019. He is the beloved son of Bonnie Sanders-Newton and Craig Newton of Branford and his loving brother Colin Newton. Adam is survived by his maternal grandmother, many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Adam was born in New Haven at Yale New Haven Hospital on October 5, 1983. He grew up in Stony Creek where he learned to love the water as a swimmer, a sailor, and a SCUBA diver. Adam enjoyed maintaining his physical fitness especially lap swimming and running long distances. He loved great music, shopping at Thrift Stores and he played his guitar to relax. He possessed many "handy man" skills and he took great pride in all his projects. Adam was able to utilize his skills at a variety of jobs over the years. The family would like to thank all those individuals who loved and emotionally supported Adam by helping him along his journey.
There will be no calling hours. The family would like to plan a memorial celebration for Adam at some future date. Adam will be remembered for his gentle, sweet and loving spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stony Creek Fire Rescue Co. 5, P. O. Box 3312, Stony Creek, or to the Stony Creek Fife and Drum Corps, Seaside Hall, 215 Thimble Island Road, Stony Creek, CT 06405. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019
