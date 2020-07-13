Sage, Adam
Adam Russell Sage, age 42, of Cheshire passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Waterbury after suffering a cardiac arrest. Adam is survived by his partner, Tammy Boyd Smith; his children Avery Sage, Maddie Sage and Jacob Sage; his parents Lauren Rossi and Russell (Karen) Sage; his sister Christina (Jesse) Simons; and his maternal grandmother June (Ralph) Rossi. Adam was predeceased in death by his brother, Michael Vincent Sage; his maternal grandfather Ralph L. Rossi; his paternal grandparents Charles H. Sage and Bernadine H. Sage; and his paternal aunt Janice Schultz. Adam grew up in Hamden, Connecticut, graduating from Hamden High School in 1996. He held a variety of jobs throughout his life, the latest being that of a commercial roofer, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Adam's passions included life with Tammy and his children, the Mets, the Giants, golf, skiing, home cooking (both Italian and Georgia style) and any sports his children participated in. He will be remembered for his intelligence, his humor, his appreciation for friendship and the simple things in life and for his love of his partner and his children.
There will be no service or calling hours. A private celebration of Adam's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Adam's memory may be made to the Michael Vincent Sage Dragonheart Foundation, Inc., www.defibandlive.org
