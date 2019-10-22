|
|
DiBene, Adele
Adele B. Buyvid DiBene, 70, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was the beloved wife of the late Vito DiBene. Adele was born in Bronx, New York on May 13, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Agnes Gaidis Buyvid. She had worked for C. Cowles & Company for the past 19 years as a customer service representative. Adele was a devoted New York Yankees fan. Mother of Edward DiBene (Lynn), Vicki DiBene and Dawn DiBene. Grandmother of Edward V. DiBene, Michael A. DiBene, Angelina M. DiBene, Kayla M. DiBene and Miranda P. Iannuzzi. Great-grandmother of Olivia P. DiBene. Sister of Beatrice DeMeo and the late Mary Foley and Agnes Mattaboni. Also survived by her loving companion Kevin Clark. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Smilow Cancer Hospital for their excellent care and comfort.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019