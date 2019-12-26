|
|
Hassler, Adele
Adele J. (Borkowski) Hassler, age 87 a longtime Seymour resident, she entered into peaceful rest on Dec. 25, 2019 at the Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton; she was the beloved wife of the late Paul S. Hassler, Sr. Mrs. Hassler was born on Aug. 16, 1932 in Derby, daughter of the late John and Alexandra (Kolakowski) Borkowski. Adele was a graduate of Ansonia High School, and was retired from the former Charleton Press in Derby. She was a Communicant of St. Nicholas Parish-the Church of the Good Shepherd; she was a formerly a member of the Charter Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary, and also a former Girl Scout Leader.
Adele leaves her loving family including her daughter Alexandra "Lexi" Saksa of Shelton and her son Paul Hassler, Jr. and his wife Diane of Oxford; grandchildren, John Paul Saksa, Heather Hassler, and Daniel Hassler, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, John Saksa, also her siblings, Fred, Edward, and Thomas "Manny" Borkowski, Henrietta Gunbrewicz, Helen Borkowski, Jean Borkowski, and Ceil Drzewi. Calling Hours are Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A Funeral Service in celebration of Adele's life will immediately follow at the funeral home at 10:30 AM Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, Derby. Memorial Gifts may be sent to the ., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Adele's family wishes to thank the special caregivers at Bishop Wicke Health Center, Gardner Heights Health Care, and also while she was at her home, Barbara, Barbie, and Linda. To share a memory online, go to www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 27, 2019