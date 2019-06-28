Brown, Adele Porth

Adele Porth Brown, formerly of Branford, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 from complications of stroke and Pneumonia. She is survived by her three children, W. Richard Brown of Southington, Deborah B. Avanzato (wife of Joseph Avanzato) of Odessa, FL, James H. Brown of Branford; three beautiful granddaughters Rhiannon, Rachel and Allison Brown: a niece Sally Sakshaug (wife of Ted Sakshaug); a nephew Lawrence D. Knox (husband of Rita Knox); and their respective families. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Richard L. Brown, as well as by her sister, Ruth Katherine Porth.

Adele was born to Henry Walter Porth and Marie Fahlbush Porth on November 6, 1929 in Albany, NY. She graduated Cum Laudi with a BS degree in Music Education from The SUNY Crane School of Music in Potsdam, NY in 1951. Later that summer, Adele married the late Richard (Dick) Brown. Shortly thereafter, Dick was deployed to Frankfurt, Germany, as part of his service in the U.S. Army Engineer Corps. Adele soon joined him there, and their son, Rick, was born a year later. When Dick was discharged, they returned to the States and had a house built in Branford, where they raised their family and remained for over 50 years. Both were very active in their church, Tabor Lutheran, where they sang in the choir for 35 years. Adele also directed the church children's choir, and founded and directed the Handbell Choir.

Adele taught private piano lessons in her home for many years. She was a member and past president of the Musical Arts Society of Branford, CT. She also sang with a number of choruses including The New Haven Chorale, the Church of the Redeemer Choir (New Haven, CT), the Branford Chorale, and the Ecumenical Chorus (Cocoa Beach, FL).

Upon retirement, Dick and Adele traveled extensively in their motor home, reaching all of the continental states including Alaska. In between travels, Adele embraced the harp and gave numerous recitals at various places in CT and Cocoa Beach, Florida where they wintered for over 25 years.

Adele's life centered around her family, her church and her music - all of which interacted with the cementing of many lifelong friendships. These made up the essence of her life. Her legacy is her two sons, daughter and three grandchildren.

Friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday, August 3 at 10:30 AM at Tabor Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of Tabor Lutheran Church, 25 Tabor Dr., Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019