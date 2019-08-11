|
|
Seligman, Adele
Adele Gordon Seligman, 102, of New Haven, passed away peacefully in her home on August 9, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Jacob Gordon and Fannie Cadloff Gordon. Adele was preceded in death by her loving husband Benjamin, her sisters Shirley Gordon Feldman, Shepard Gordon, Pearl Gordon Weinstein, and Herbert Gordon. She grew up in New Haven and moved to Meriden when she married her beloved husband Benjamin in 1950. Soon after her two daughters were born, she immersed herself in the Jewish community in Meriden. She became active in both Hadassah and in Temple B'nai Abraham's Sisterhood. Her greatest pleasure was entertaining in her lovely home in Meriden. Adele and Ben's love and devotion to their daughters were unequaled. She spent her life focused on raising her two "beautiful" daughters. Following Ben's passing, Adele moved to Boca Raton, Florida to live in the beauty of warm weather and wonderful friendships. She moved back to her roots in New Haven as she became older and she enjoyed her last seven years at the Towers in New Haven.
She is survived by her loving children, Francie Seligman Ketaineck and Judith Seligman, along with their supportive husbands Stephen Ketaineck and Kenneth Quat. She had a wonderful relationship with her four grandchildren-Scott, Beth, Ben and Josh and her four great-grandchildren. She loved and appreciated nature, was an accomplished cook and hostess and a skilled bridge player. Adele also had a wonderful sense of humor and she appreciated a good laugh.
Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to or to the Towers in New Haven at 18 Tower Lane 06519. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George Street, New Haven, is in care of arrangements.
To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 12, 2019