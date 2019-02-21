|
Tyson, Adele
Adele Tyson, 94, of West Haven, devoted wife of the late David Tyson, died at her home on Feb. 18, 2019. Born in New Haven, July 1, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Rubington) Shonberg. Beloved Mother of Liann Cyr (Paul) of Wi, and the late Harold and Gerald Tyson. Cherished Grandmother of Alicia Bellus (Richard), Michelle Cyr, and Jessica Saraday. Treasured Great-Grandmother of Alaric Cyr.
Funeral Services at Cong. Beth El Keser Israel, 85 Harrison St., New Haven THURSDAY at 2:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at Keser Israel Memorial Park, Farwell St., West Haven. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Cong. Beth El Keser Israel. A Period of Mourning will be observed at 541 Muirfield Lane, West Haven on Thursday following the service until 8 p.m., Friday, 9-4 p.m., Saturday 6:30-9 p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home. To sign an nonline registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019