Urbon, Adele
Adele Remus Urbon, a former Ansonia resident, passed away peacefully January 12, 2020 at Apple Rehab Shelton Lakes Health Center. Adele was the widow of Anthony Urbon, having celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing. Adele was born June 29, 1929 in Derby, daughter of Adele Mankulics and step-daughter of Stephen Mankulics. Adele attended Assumption School and was a graduate of Ansonia High School. Prior to her marriage, she worked at S.N.E.T. in New Haven. After her marriage to Tony, Adele began her life as a homemaker, wife and mother. Adele was a communicant of St. Anthony's Church in Ansonia. Proud of her Lithuanian Heritage, Adele spoke Lithuanian and loved to make Kugali for her family. Adele is survived by her son David and her daughter-in-law Susan Urbon of Ansonia, daughter-in-law Elizabeth Urbon of Seymour and her sister Lillian Marganski of Shelton, grandchildren David (Jessica) Sarah (Rashae) Christine, Jennifer (Ben) and Thomas (Dana) and the true joys of her life, her great-grandchildren Michael, Izaiya, Jayahna, Jayce and Avery and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Anthony, Adele was predeceased by her beloved son Thomas Urbon, her brother Stephen Mankulics II and her dog "Tisha." Friends may call on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Ansonia Animal Shelter, 2 Elm St., Ansonia, CT (www.jenkinskingfh.com). The family would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab at Shelton Lakes for the compassionate and professional care they gave to Adele.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020