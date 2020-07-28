Vynalek, AdeleAdele G. Vynalek, 87, of Higganum, beloved wife of Edward Vynalek, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home. She was born in Guilford, and grew up in North Madison, daughter of the late Leroy and Evelyn (Schleicher) Gesner. Adele worked several years at Middlesex Hospital but took great joy in working for the Town of Haddam as the municipal agent for the elderly from 1982-1993. She was Vice President of the Eastern Agency on Aging, a member of the Mid – State Regional Agency on Aging, an advocate for elderly housing and started the meal site in Haddam. She was president of Club 60 for many years and ran their penny auction for the fuel bank, parties and trips. Adele loved to get dressed up and had a hat for every occasion. She was the life of the party. Adele was a member of Saint Peter's Ladies Guild and was known for her pots of chili at Fly Wheeler gatherings. Adele adored her grandchildren and took great delight in their life adventures, as well as the great-grandchildren. Adele is survived by her husband Edward, daughter Vivienne McGarry and her husband Robert of Haddam Neck, son-in-law David Smith of Staffordville, grandchildren Ethan Smith, Blake Hoyt and her husband Robert, Travis McGarry and his wife Sally, Amanda Gerboth and her husband Peter as well as four great-grandchildren, Drake, Reiner, Connor and Claire. She was predeceased by her daughter Aurise Smith, a sister Evelyn Spencer, and two brothers, Burton and Donald Gesner. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, July 31st at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will follow at Burr District Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Haddam Emergency Fuel Bank, Haddam Social Services 11 Jail Hill Road Haddam 06438 or the Haddam Historical Society 14 Hayden Hill Rd., Haddam, CT 06438. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit