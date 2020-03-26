|
Weber, Adele
Adele M. Weber of Waterford, formerly of Branford, entered into eternal life on Monday March 23, 2020 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, New London. She was the wife of the late Robert Weber and Leonard Loos. Adele was born in North Branford, December 29, 1930 daughter of the late Stanley and Veronica Cebetorwicz Ignatowski. Adele was brought up on a farm and had a passion for gardening. She was an amazing mother, wife and homemaker who loved to sew, knit and do needlepoint. She worked as a bookkeeper for Eric Anderson Surveyors in Guilford before retiring. She is survived by her daughters, Melanie (Richard) Gaines of Uncasville, and Sarah Loos of North Haven, and her grandson Robert Gaines of Uncasville. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Janice (Ken) Zocher of East Haven, Leanne Lubeski of New Mexico and John (Christine) Lubeski of Niantic. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers, Victoria Lubeski, Joseph Ignatowski, Frank Ignatowski, Julia Burczak, Helen Zalonski, Irene Burczak, and Stanley Ignatowski.
Funeral services are private. For online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2020