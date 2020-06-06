Adeline LaTorraca
1921 - 2020
LaTorraca, Adeline
Adeline LaTorraca, 99, of Madison, formerly of New Haven passed away June 2, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Born in New Haven on February 6, 1921 a daughter of the late Filippo and Mary DeFeo LaTorraca. Sister of the late Consola DiNapoli, Frances Lauria, Daniel and Henry LaTorraca and James Lauria. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement Adeline was a dispatcher for the New Haven Police Department for many years.
Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assn, at www.alz.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Adeline's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
