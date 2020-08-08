1/1
Adrian Curry
1963 - 2020
Curry, Adrian
Adrian Dwayne Curry, 57 of New Haven passed away August 1, 2020. He was born to Marshall Curry Sr. and the late Barbara Jean Curry on April 16, 1963. He was predeceased by his oldest son Khraushon D. Clark. He leaves to cherish his memories his father Marshall L. Curry Sr.; sons, Javon and Jawon Clark, Reno Brunson and daughter Anitra Clark; siblings Marshall L. Curry Jr., Deborah Leaks and Felicia Lewis; grandchildren Quamar Dunkley, Nyah Clark, Adrianna Clark, and Vanessa Clark, as well as a host of other family members. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, CT 06514. Calling hours 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 8, 2020.
