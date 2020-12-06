Casalvieri, Adriane (Ilardi)
Adriane (Ilardi) Casalvieri, age 97, entered into eternal rest on December 4, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Casalvieri was born in Ansonia on April 4, 1923, daughter of the late Peter and Virginia DeMarco Ilardi. A resident of Milford for thirty-six years, she was employed as a secretary at the former General Accident Insurance Co. until her retirement. Adriane enjoyed cooking, baking, a good lobster roll and in her earlier years, trips to Wildwood, NJ. She is survived by a loving son, Joseph Casalvieri of Louisville, KY, cherished granddaughters, Julienne Foy (Joseph Foy Sr.) of Stamford, CT and Aimee Johnson (Marcus Johnson) of Alexandria, VA, great-grandchildren, Joseph Foy Jr. and Elle Johnson and loving and caring sister, Josephine Mizii of Ansonia. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Janet A. Casalveri. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Wednesday December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (please meet directly) at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road in Orange for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will immediately follow in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. Masks and physical distancing are required. Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private visitation. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Adriane's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
.