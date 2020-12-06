1/1
Adriane (Ilardi) Casalvieri
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adriane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Casalvieri, Adriane (Ilardi)
Adriane (Ilardi) Casalvieri, age 97, entered into eternal rest on December 4, 2020, at Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Casalvieri was born in Ansonia on April 4, 1923, daughter of the late Peter and Virginia DeMarco Ilardi. A resident of Milford for thirty-six years, she was employed as a secretary at the former General Accident Insurance Co. until her retirement. Adriane enjoyed cooking, baking, a good lobster roll and in her earlier years, trips to Wildwood, NJ. She is survived by a loving son, Joseph Casalvieri of Louisville, KY, cherished granddaughters, Julienne Foy (Joseph Foy Sr.) of Stamford, CT and Aimee Johnson (Marcus Johnson) of Alexandria, VA, great-grandchildren, Joseph Foy Jr. and Elle Johnson and loving and caring sister, Josephine Mizii of Ansonia. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Janet A. Casalveri. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Wednesday December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (please meet directly) at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road in Orange for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will immediately follow in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. Masks and physical distancing are required. Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private visitation. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Adriane's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
Holy Infant Church
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Interment
Mount Saint Peter Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved