Boehm, Adrienne
Adrienne(Chernoff) Boehm, 97, of Bridgeport, devoted wife of more than 50 years to the late Sherwood Boehm, died on Jan. 11, 2020. Born in New Haven, June 17, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Minnie Chernoff. Beloved Mother of the late Michael Boehm. Cherished grandmother of Ari Boehm. Dear sister of the late Muriel Friedman and Maxwell Chernoff. Loving Aunt of Nancy Lebov, Nancy, Bart, and Kathy Chernoff, and the late Raymond Epstein.
Funeral Services at Beth El Memorial Park, 55 Warner St., Hamden THURSDAY afternoon, Jan. 16th at 2:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the . Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 14, 2020