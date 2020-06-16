Adrienne White

White, Adrienne

Adrienne Rose DeMaria White, widow of George E. White, of North Branford, born June 16, 1932, New York, New York, passed peacefully at her home on June 4, 2020. She is survived by her children Joanne, John, and Peter White, daughter-in-law Jane Canary, sisters Sunny Farrell and Diana Harney as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family throughout the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Adrienne grew up in Riverside, Connecticut and attended Lasell College (1950-1952), and was able to attend her 60th reunion in 2012. Following graduation, Adrienne worked at Idlewild Airport (now JFK International) at the American Airlines Ticket Counter, where she met her husband, George. The couple married in 1954 and moved to North Branford in 1966. She was highly respected in the travel industry, served as Vice President of New Haven Travel, a member of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), the International Society of Travel Agents (ISTA), and SKIRTS (a professional organization of women travel agents), Adrienne traveled extensively all over the world featuring trips on the Orient Express, meeting with the Pope in Rome, Hong Kong, Italy, Jerusalem, throughout Europe, and the Caribbean. She loved summers on Long Island Sound at the Indian Point Club in Stony Creek, and was on the staff of Curves in North Branford.

The family with have a memorial service as soon as the COVID-19 circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Adrienne to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT 06405.



