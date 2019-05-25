New Haven Register Obituaries
Kaoud, Afaf
Afaf Kaoud, age 73, of Wilton passed away at home, with her family at her side, on May 23, 2019. She was the loving wife, for the past 54 years, of Fred Kaoud Sr. Afaf was born in Jerusalem, Israel, daughter of the late Issa and Adel Salameh Awad. She is also survived by her children, Isam Kaoud and his wife Paola of Bethel, Joanne Kaoud Simpson and her husband Howard of Redding and Fred Kaoud Jr. and his wife Cindy of Wilton, her grandchildren Laura, Fuad, Lucas, Lucia, Isabella Neil and John Kaoud, Emma and Ella Simpson, her siblings Edith Sai'd, Nawal Khoury, Leila Awad and John Awad. She was predeceased by her sister Nadia Awad.
The hours of visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:15 for a funeral service in St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, Bridgeport at 11am. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Memorial contributions may be made in Afaf Kaoud's name to the Church of St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church, 5458 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06611. For online condolences please visit our website at:
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019
