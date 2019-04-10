Ciulla, Sister Agnes

Having fulfilled her mission to serve God by caring for His children, Sister Agnes Ciulla passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at The Hospital of St. Raphael. Born on March 4, 1926 in Palermo, Italy to Giuseppe Ciulla and Mar-gherita Moavero, Anna, as she was Christened, had two brothers, Nicolò and Vin-cenzo, and two sisters, Antonina and Margherita, all of whom but the latter predeceased her. Answering a call to the religious life, Sr. Agnes entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on April 30, 1953 and became a fully-fledged member on July 11, 1962, four years after she arrived in America. Education was centermost to Sr. Agnes, who attained a diploma in Italy and later studied at Rosary College and Madaille College in Buffalo, New York, whence she obtained her bachelor's degree in early childhood education. It was the instruction of the young, both academically and religiously, that was centermost in her life. She spent years teaching in New York, working with needy children and preparing second graders for their First Holy Communion. Most notably, she was one of the three sisters who came to North Haven in 1982 to establish the St. Frances Cabrini Day-care and Preschool Learning Center, now known as Sacred Heart of Jesus Daycare – Preschool – Kindergarten. Here she ministered to thousands of "God's little ones," as she called them, with inimitable love and care until her retirement in 2007. Even then, however, she spent her days helping in the Convent and, above all, praying the Rosary for all her children, whom she loved as her own. Visiting hours for our beloved Sr. Agnes will be held on Friday, April 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church at 57 Pond Hill Road, North Haven. Beginning at 8 p.m., the Sisters will recite the Rosary and the Office of the Dead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Frances Cabrini Church at 10 a.m. the next day, April 13, with interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Donations in loving memory of our dear Sister may be made to Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 94 Chapel Hill Road, North Haven, CT. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019