IN LOVING MEMORY AGNES HAESCHE 9/25/2010 Dear Mom, A million times we miss you, A million times we'll cry. If love could have saved you, You never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, In death we love you still, In our hearts you hold a special place, No one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home. You will always be in our hearts Love Your Family
Published in New Haven Register on Sept. 25, 2019