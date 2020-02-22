New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Agnes Marie Walsh Obituary
Walsh, Agnes Marie
Agnes "Aggie" Marie Walsh, age 97, of West Haven passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph "Knobby" Walsh. Born in New Haven, daughter of the late Michael and Louise Fatore Massaro. Aggie is survived by her children, Patricia W. Massey of Woodbridge, Linda (James) Lees of California and Debra Ramaya of Hamden, her grandchildren, Sage McHugh, Jessica Hill, Ryan McInnis and Jordan Ramaya, and great-grandchildren, Brayden & Taylor Hill and Lucas McInnis. She is also survived by her longtime companion Michael Glowa of Bristol and a very close lifelong friend Freda Galanty of West Haven. She was predeceased by her siblings, Antonette Colendrea, Anne Buffolino, Alice Hopkins, Patrick and William Massaro and her son-in-law David Massey. Agnes enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and was an avid fan of UCONN Women's Basketball. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of both The Linden and The Willows, with a special thanks to her physician Dr. Peter Chuang and Linda Borges, PA, for providing outstanding medical care.
The hours for visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Agnes's memory may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020
