Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
111 Whalley Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
111 Whalley Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Agnes Rawlins Johnson


Agnes Rawlins Johnson Obituary
Rawlins Johnson, Agnes
Rev. Agnes Rawlins Johnson, 85, resident of Hamden, departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born in New Haven, CT on February 13, 1934 to the late Rufus and Beatrice Rawlins. Rev. Agnes last worked as a Social Worker and was an active Parishioner of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and was a member of many different functions within the Church. Agnes was a Volunteer for different Society groups and programs. Agnes leaves to cherish her memory, nieces, Rhonda Rawlins-Stewart, Joy Conyers; nephew, Raymond Rawlins; and a host of friends and family. She was predeceased by brothers, Edward Rawlins, Richard Rawlins; sister, Millicent Brown; and nephew Robert Rawlins. A celebration of her life will take place Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church; 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Monday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Interment will be at Hamden Plains, Hamden. Services held by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for Johnson family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2019
