Aida Congo
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Congo, Aida
Aida Sagnella Congo 98, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Ralph Congo passed away on May 9, 2020 in CT. Hospice. Loving mother of John (Lois) Congo of Wallingford, David (Lynn) Congo of West Springfield, MA Jean Congo of East Haven, Ralph P. Congo of North Branford and Lynette Alex of Northford. Aida is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of Helen Grazioso of Bethany and the late Margaret Ruocco, Carmela Mana and Albert and Anthony Sagnella. Aida was born in New Haven on February 5, 1922 daughter of the late Paul and Giovenina Cutillo Sagnella.
Services and Burial will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Aida's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved