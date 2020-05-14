Congo, AidaAida Sagnella Congo 98, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Ralph Congo passed away on May 9, 2020 in CT. Hospice. Loving mother of John (Lois) Congo of Wallingford, David (Lynn) Congo of West Springfield, MA Jean Congo of East Haven, Ralph P. Congo of North Branford and Lynette Alex of Northford. Aida is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of Helen Grazioso of Bethany and the late Margaret Ruocco, Carmela Mana and Albert and Anthony Sagnella. Aida was born in New Haven on February 5, 1922 daughter of the late Paul and Giovenina Cutillo Sagnella.Services and Burial will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to CT. Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Aida's guest book online at