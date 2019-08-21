New Haven Register Obituaries
Aida D. Bergamini


1937 - 2019
Aida D. Bergamini Obituary
Bergamini, Aida D.
Aida Dolores Bergamini, 82, a lifelong resident of the Centerville section of Hamden, passed away peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. She was born in New Haven on July 5, 1937 to the late Angelo and Iride (Bellodi) Bergamini, and was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Florence Bergamini. As her parents and brother were immigrants from Italy, Aida was extremely proud of her Italian heritage, and also loved spending time in her garden. Knitting was another favorite hobby; she would often make items for her family members to treasure. She proudly worked for Liberty Mutual for 47 years until her retirement. She is survived by her niece Katherine Ryan and her husband Tim of Simsbury; her great-nephew DJ Barron and his girlfriend Julie of Denver, CO; dear cousins Hilda MacKenzie and her husband John and Carlo Bergamini and their families; and many relatives in Italy. Her family would like to give many thanks to her caregiver Gladys for all of her unconditional love and exceptional care, along with the staff of Right at Home and all of the wonderful nurses of Beacon Hospice, who made it possible for Aida to live out her final days at home.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Aida's life in St. Stephen's Church, 400 Ridge Rd., Hamden on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. and may visit with her family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Aida's memory may be made to Beacon Hospice LLC, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, Hamden. To send condolences, visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2019
