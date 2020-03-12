|
Rosa, Alan C.
Alan C. Rosa age 62 of Meriden, CT. Passed away on March 1, 2020. Born in East Haven October 19, 1957. Alan leaves behind his wife Deborah, his son Daniel Rosa, stepson Kory Downs, daughter Melissa Cardona, Mother Janet Rosa, Brothers David Rosa (Rosemarie), Donald Rosa, Sister Cynthia Rosa. He was predeceased by his Father Earle Rosa. Alan was a Retired Truck driver and loved by all. His love for Nature and Red tailed hawks made him so happy. Private Services will be held.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2020