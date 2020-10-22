1/1
Alan G. Thorton
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Alan Glenn Thornton, of Branford, CT, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home.
Alan was born on April 11, 1955. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Glenn Thornton, and his mother, Jeanne Shirley Thornton. He is survived by three sisters, Linda Cahill of Jensen Beach, Florida, Diane (John) Blood of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Marilyn Thornton, of Branford. He leaves four nephews - George Cahill, Brian Cahill, Jason Blood, and Kyle Naimo, as well as two nieces - Tracey Early and Kristen Blood. He also leaves behind seven great-nephews and nieces, Lily and Oliver Early, Braden, Riley, and Maeve Cahill, Lucas Blood-Mase, and Benjamin Blood.
Alan worked on the railroad for more than 30 years, working for the Providence & Worcester Railroad, ConRail, and Metro-North.
Alan loved the water. When he was young, he raced boats in the APBA with his friends. In recent years he would walk his German Shepards, Missy and Quita, to Branford Point.
There will be no calling hours, but the family will plan a Memorial Service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Daniel Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405, in memory of Alan's love for animals.

Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
