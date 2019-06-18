Cooper, Dr. Alan H.

Dr. Alan H. Cooper: Sept. 13, 1939-June 17, 2019 of Hamden, CT after a long, debilitating illness.

Survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Judy Slifer Cooper, daughters Sharon (Greg) Mogel of West Hartford and Leslie Cooper Gold of Westport. Predeceased by son Jonathan Adam Cooper. Also survived by grandchildren Jordan, Aaron, Jocelyn, Alex and Vanessa, and his brothers Bert (Jean) Cooper of Fair Lawn NJ and David (Fay) Cooper of Alexandria, VA.

Alan attended the U. of Wisconsin and was a graduate of the U. Of PA school of Dental Medicine and Boston U. Graduate Dental School. He was a Fellow of the American Board of Endodontics and was also a Captain in the USAF where he was chief of Endodontics at McDill Air Force Base.

His passion for reading and photography opened a world of skiing, travel, biking, art and just wandering around taking photos of whatever he found interesting. He was also a bridge enthusiast and always looked forward to his Tuesday morning game with longtime friends.

Alan and Judy enjoyed doing simple things together like watching a movie, going out for a light diner, readying, being with friends or the best thing...being with their children and grandchildren.

In an effort to give back to the community, Alan started the Jewish Coalition for Literacy (JCL) in New Haven with six volunteers which has now grown to over 200 volunteers today who work one on one with inner city school children to improve their reading skills. Schools where JCL volunteers work show definite reading improvement which increases these children's chance of success in life.

Funeral will be held at Congregation Bnai Jacob, 75 Rimmon Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525 promptly at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, with receiving line starting at 10:00 a.m. Period of morning will be observed as follows: 200 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden, CT 06517 Friday after the funeral until 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 6:30-8:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1-3:30 and 6:30-8:00 p.m., Monday 1-3:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.

Donations in Alan's memory may be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at Congregation B'nai Jacob or the Jonathan Adam Cooper Fund at Ezra Academy, both at 75 Rimmon Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register from June 19 to June 20, 2019