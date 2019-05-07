New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Dr. Alan H. Liebnick D.D.S., 61, of Orange, devoted husband of Rose (Dubin) Liebnick, died on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born in New York City, Jan. 22, 1958, Alan was the son of Selma (Cheskes) Liebnick of Sudbury, MA. and the late Victor Liebnick. Beloved father of Zachary, Olivia and Brandon Liebnick of Orange, CT. Brother of Cantor Marcie Jonas (Jeffrey) of Sudbury, MA. Funeral Services at Cong. Or Shalom, 205 Old Grassy Hill Rd., Orange, Wednesday morning at 10:00 o'clock. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Leukemia& Lymphoma Society. A private period of mourning will be observed. The family will greet friends and relatives at Cong. Or Shalom at the Friday night Sabbath Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2019
