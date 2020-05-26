Gans, Dr. Alan Lewis
Dr. Alan Lewis Gans was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 15, 1928. He graduated Yale University in the class of 1948. He attended Harvard University Graduate School of Design, Temple University Dental School, and the University of Michigan with a degree in orthodontics. He practiced orthodontics in New Haven for 35 years.
Dr. Gans was on the Board of Directors of the New Haven Mental Health Association, Board of Directors of the New Haven Symphony, and was a volunteer for the Literacy Volunteers of America. He belonged to the Yale Clubs of New Haven and New York City. He was also a Naval Lieutenant during the Korean War.
Dr. Gans enjoyed traveling throughout the world. He was a true Renaissance man who appreciated the arts, music, literature, and theater. He often visited New York City, where he stayed at the Yale Club and attended Broadway shows and museums. He enjoyed the art and music culture that New Haven and Yale offered. He spent many hours attending exhibitions and lectures at the Yale Art Gallery and the Yale Center for British Art, as well as attending the New Haven Symphony, chamber music performances, and the Metropolitan Opera simulcasts. During his senior years he audited art history classes at Yale. Recently he was a student in a portrait drawing class at the Guilford Arts Center. Writing poetry was another one of his many interests.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Louis and Lillian Gans and sister, Audrey Saidel. He leaves behind his three nieces, Margo Schiff, Karen Schur, and Alison Kovachi. There will be a graveside ceremony during which one of his poems will be read. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E.Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com
Dr. Alan Lewis Gans was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 15, 1928. He graduated Yale University in the class of 1948. He attended Harvard University Graduate School of Design, Temple University Dental School, and the University of Michigan with a degree in orthodontics. He practiced orthodontics in New Haven for 35 years.
Dr. Gans was on the Board of Directors of the New Haven Mental Health Association, Board of Directors of the New Haven Symphony, and was a volunteer for the Literacy Volunteers of America. He belonged to the Yale Clubs of New Haven and New York City. He was also a Naval Lieutenant during the Korean War.
Dr. Gans enjoyed traveling throughout the world. He was a true Renaissance man who appreciated the arts, music, literature, and theater. He often visited New York City, where he stayed at the Yale Club and attended Broadway shows and museums. He enjoyed the art and music culture that New Haven and Yale offered. He spent many hours attending exhibitions and lectures at the Yale Art Gallery and the Yale Center for British Art, as well as attending the New Haven Symphony, chamber music performances, and the Metropolitan Opera simulcasts. During his senior years he audited art history classes at Yale. Recently he was a student in a portrait drawing class at the Guilford Arts Center. Writing poetry was another one of his many interests.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Louis and Lillian Gans and sister, Audrey Saidel. He leaves behind his three nieces, Margo Schiff, Karen Schur, and Alison Kovachi. There will be a graveside ceremony during which one of his poems will be read. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E.Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2020.