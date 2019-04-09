Friedman (RET WHPD LT.), Alan Myles

Alan Myles Friedman (RET WHPD LT.), age 80, of New Haven, a lifelong Westie, passed away on April 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Priscilla Pierson Friedman. Alan was born in New Haven, son of the late Eugene and Esther Rosenthal Friedman. He is survived by his children Alan M. (Barbara) Friedman Jr. of Milford, Deborah (James) Fratantonio, Dawn Friedman all of West Haven and Douglas (Donna) Friedman of FL, his grandchildren, Jaime Packer, Eric (Meghan) Fratantonio, Amber Schulte, Shannon and Samantha Friedman, his great-grandsons James, Jayson, R.J. and Max, his brother Noel (Dora) Friedman, several nieces, and nephews, his lifelong friends and his many step-children and step-great-grandchildren that have been a loving part of his life. He was predeceased by his bothers Gene and Jack Friedman, his sister Anne Carlson and the mother of his children, Maryann Nicholson Josephson. Prior to his retirement, Alan was a Lieutenant for the West Haven Police Dept. He was an active member of Local Union 895, serving as a past Vice President. He was an organizer for the monthly retirees' luncheon and a lifetime member of City Point Yacht Club and West Haven Elks Lodge #1537.

The hours for visitation will be Saturday May 4, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Celebration of Life will then start at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bridges Healthcare, Inc. "Open Door Wellness Center," 949 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460. For online condolences, please visit our website at

Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019