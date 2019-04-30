|
Friedman (RET WHPD LT.), Alan Myles
Alan Myles Friedman (RET WHPD LT.), age 80, of New Haven, a lifelong Westie, passed away on April 6, 2019.
The hours for visitation will be Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Celebration of Life will then start at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bridges Healthcare, Inc. "Open Door Wellness Center," 949 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460. For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019