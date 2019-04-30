New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Myles (Ret Whpd Lt.) Friedman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alan Myles (Ret Whpd Lt.) Friedman Obituary
Friedman (RET WHPD LT.), Alan Myles
Alan Myles Friedman (RET WHPD LT.), age 80, of New Haven, a lifelong Westie, passed away on April 6, 2019.
The hours for visitation will be Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Celebration of Life will then start at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Bridges Healthcare, Inc. "Open Door Wellness Center," 949 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now