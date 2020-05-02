Alan W. Severino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Severino, Alan W.
Alan W. Severino Sr., age 82 of West Haven, CT, succumbed to the COVID-19 virus on April 30, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had a talent for refinishing furniture which he did for the majority of his employment years. He enjoyed restoring cars, spending time fishing and being along the shore. Alan also enjoyed cooking his Italian meals. He was predeceased by his wife Carol; his son, Alan Jr.; and his sister, Virginia. He is survived by his three children: daughter Dawn (Don); sons, Mark (Maria) and Gary Sr.; as well as his siblings, his sister, Marge and his brother, Billy. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Mark Jr., Austino, and Gary Jr. The family would like to thank the Veterans Hospital for their great care and compassion at his time of need. Services will be at a later date. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved