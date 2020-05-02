Severino, Alan W.Alan W. Severino Sr., age 82 of West Haven, CT, succumbed to the COVID-19 virus on April 30, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had a talent for refinishing furniture which he did for the majority of his employment years. He enjoyed restoring cars, spending time fishing and being along the shore. Alan also enjoyed cooking his Italian meals. He was predeceased by his wife Carol; his son, Alan Jr.; and his sister, Virginia. He is survived by his three children: daughter Dawn (Don); sons, Mark (Maria) and Gary Sr.; as well as his siblings, his sister, Marge and his brother, Billy. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Mark Jr., Austino, and Gary Jr. The family would like to thank the Veterans Hospital for their great care and compassion at his time of need. Services will be at a later date. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit