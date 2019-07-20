New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Alba E. Roessle

Alba E. Roessle Obituary
Roessle, Alba E.
Alba Elizabeth Roessle, 82, a lifelong resident of Milford, passed away on July 17, 2019. Alba was born on July 3, 1937 in Milford to the late Omar and Lena Roessle.
Alba worked at Dresser Industries as a Pricing Coordinator for over 25 years and was a member of their Retirees Club. She found great fulfillment in the 50 years she spent as a volunteer at Milford Hospital. Alba also greatly enjoyed traveling and craftwork.
Alba is survived by members of the Roessle, Zwiebel and Lisman families in the U.S. and Germany. She also leaves behind her large circle of loving, caring and devoted friends who will miss her dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Burial will follow at Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laurelton Hall or Bridgeport Hospital – Milford Campus. Services are in the care of the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019
