Naples, Albert A
Albert A. Naples, 93, of Hamden, CT passed away on April 13, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT on December 9, 1926, Albert was the son of the late Anthony Naples and Anna (Peruti) Naples. He was married to Patricia (Delaney) Naples for 64 years. Albert grew up in Fairhaven. He attended Hillhouse HS and graduated from Arnold College. He was proud of his service in the Navy during WWII – 1942-1944. He taught physical education in the New Haven school system for 40 years. After retirement, he enjoyed many good years golfing at Laurel View with old friends, and spending time with his family. Besides his loving wife Patricia, he leaves five children, Mary Anne McIntyre (Jerry Carnevale) of Wakefield, RI, Patricia (Jeremy) Perrin, of North Haven, Albert (Maureen) Naples of Hamden, Paul (Susan) Naples of Wallingford, and Christine Naples of Hamden, nine grandchildren; Sean (Erin) McIntyre, Shannon (Alec) Ellsworth, Dr. James (Molly) Naples, Michael (Sara) Naples, Dr. Robert (Danielle) Naples, Emily Perrin, Brian Naples, Dr. Lisa Naples, and Paul Naples, twelve great grandchildren, and his sister, Ann Gleason of North Branford. He was predeceased by his brothers, George Naples and Dr. Francis Naples. A private family burial was held on Thursday, April 16. We look forward to celebrating Albert's life with friends and family in the near future In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489-1058. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Haqmden, CT 06518. To leave a message of condolence, go to www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020