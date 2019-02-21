|
|
Cicarelli, Albert
Albert Cicarelli of New Haven died on February 15, 2019. He was born in New Haven on October 1, 1957 to the late Albert and Raffaela "Rae" Canestri Cicarelli. Al graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1975 and most recently operated River Cliff Fuel. He was the husband of Paola Dunoyer Cicarelli, proud father of Thomas Cicarelli and brother of Joanne Haase and Anthony Cicarelli. He is also survived by two nieces, a nephew and many friends who will all miss him.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9-11 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:30. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Al's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019