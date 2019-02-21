New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Albert Cicarelli Obituary
Cicarelli, Albert
Albert Cicarelli of New Haven died on February 15, 2019. He was born in New Haven on October 1, 1957 to the late Albert and Raffaela "Rae" Canestri Cicarelli. Al graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1975 and most recently operated River Cliff Fuel. He was the husband of Paola Dunoyer Cicarelli, proud father of Thomas Cicarelli and brother of Joanne Haase and Anthony Cicarelli. He is also survived by two nieces, a nephew and many friends who will all miss him.
Visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9-11 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:30. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Al's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2019
