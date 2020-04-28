|
|
Colandese, Albert
Albert Colandese, 87, of West Haven, passed away on April 24, 2020 at the Curtis Home in Meridan CT. Loving son of the late Eugene and Augustine Colandese, formerly of West Haven; brother to the late Alfred (Teresa) Colandese and the late Eugene Colandese, formerly of West Haven, the late Jean Catherine (Eugene) Belmont, formerly of Orange; survived by nieces Gail (Dan) Harwood of Weaverville, CA and Justine Spina of Meridan, CT, nephew James Belmont of Encinitas, CA.
Albert was born in New Haven on August 18, 1932, and lived in West Haven for the majority of his life. After graduating in 1950 from West Haven High School, Albert enlisted into the US Army. He served with the 180th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in the Korean War where he was seriously wounded in combat operations in June, 1953. After separating from military service, he was a carpenter for many years, and an active supporter of the Disabled American Veterans organization.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, graveside services will be private. Keenan Funeral Home in West Haven is managing burial arrangements. A Celebration of Albert's Life hosted by his family will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Keenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020