Thompson, Albert D.
Reverend Albert Thompson, 74, of Wethersfield, departed his Earthly life on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was born, July 8, 1946 in New Haven, CT to the late Albert DeCuir and Marion White. He lived most of his life in New Haven before relocating 18 years ago. Albert worked construction for the Local 455 for over 40 years and was also an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his sons, Cameron D. Thompson (Sylvia) and Charles Carpenter; daughters, Kim Bivens (Todd) and Vontell Thompson; brothers, Robert White and Ronnie Thompson (Kim); sisters, Shereanne Kelly, Marianna Powell (Gregory), and Lisa Woodson (Kenny); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and Friends. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Reverend Joanne R. Thompson; son, Lamont J. Thompson; daughter, Shirell M. Carpenter; brother, Kenny Thompson; sisters, Francis Greer and Arlene Thomas.
A walk-thru visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at The New Trinity Temple C.O.G.I.C. 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven. Celebration of Life will be Private. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Service by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. To leave a message of comfort for the Thompson family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com